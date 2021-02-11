Spotlight: Meet The Sustain Mobile Producer Backpack, Perfect For Moving Multiple Pieces of Gear At Once

If you are a producer that uses hardware in your live performances or even when jamming in other peoples studios, the Sustain Backpack is calling your name. The concept is simple, create a versatile, sturdy, and comfortable backpack that holds multiple pieces of hardware. Meet the Analog Cases Sustain Backpack.

If you've got a drum machine and one or two small synths, they will all fit comfortably, and the pack provides padded dividers to separate them. Keeping each piece of gear in its right place and protected.

The bag comes in two sizes, standard and XL, to meet just about any producers need unless you are some crazy modular synth person, then you might need a few. The XL can even hold a 49 note keyboard.

So whether you are using it for gigs post pandemic, or just to transport your gear to jam with other producers, this is an essential piece of kit. You invest a lot of dough in your hardware, isn't it worth protecting?

Meet the brand new Analog Cases SUSTAIN MOBILE PRODUCER BACKPACK

AVAILABLE IN TWO SIZES: STANDARD AND XL.

Introducing a smarter way to travel with your gear: the SUSTAIN Backpack. Designed for modern mobile producers, it's a professional solution to transport your entire live show safely and securely.

You can carry it as a traditional gig bag, or hoist it up on your back with the straps for when you are trucking through airports (soon hopefully). Having one bag for all your key pieces of hardware makes life a bit easier.

The shape and dimensions of the SUSTAIN Backpack have been carefully chosen to fit the most popular modern synthesizers and drum machines. Each SUSTAIN Backpack ships with 4 padded dividers with velcro, so you can customize the interior layout and provide excellent protection for each of your machines.

The premium backpack straps are comfortable and spacious. And there's also an extra-thick handle, for the times when you prefer carrying it in your hand. We've carefully chosen the highest quality zippers, durable exterior materials, and a super-soft interior lining.

With 3/4" of dense foam padding surrounding the entire interior, and rigid molded plastic panels incorporated into the exterior body structure, your gear will survive the rigors of the road.

Since no live show is complete without cables, there is an extra-large zippered pocket, which can also hold a laptop if you're so inclined. We've also included a large piece of flat foam that can attach to the interior lid wherever you'd like extra padding above sensitive knobs or keys.

Synth Backpack

Exterior dimensions: 27" x 16" x 6"

Interior dimensions: 26" x 13.7" x 4.7"

Weight: 8 lbs

XL Synth Backpack

Exterior dimensions: 37" x 18" x 6.5"



Interior dimensions: 35.1" x 13.7" x 4.7"



Weight: 11 lbs

Specs