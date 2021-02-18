Spotlight: Point Blank Deconstruction: BTS – "Dynamite" with Jonie in Ableton Live

Jonie kicks off this deconstruction by laying down some key facts about the track before taking us through the chords and music theory of "Dynamite."

BTS Point Blank Point Blank

Point Blank are back with another deconstruction, this time with PBLA’s Jonie breaking down the BTS track, “Dynamite.”

“Dynamite” was written and produced by David Stewart and Jessica Agombar, arriving as the first English-speaking hit from the sensational Korean boyband, BTS. In the first 24-hours of the release of “Dynamite,” the track racked up an impressive 100m views on YouTube, 12.6m on Spotify and reached No. 1 in the U.S. – another first for the band.

If you’re new to these deconstructions and not familiar with what they entail, it’s where Point Blank take a well-known track, break it down to its core elements and recreate it before your very eyes. Want to learn how to deconstruct tracks yourself, as well as anything and everything music-making related? Then check out their courses in London, LA and Online. Plus, they’re currently offering 25% off their selected online and LA courses until February 28th using the codes ONLINE25 and LA25 when enrolling.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Jonie kicks off this deconstruction by laying down some key facts about the track before taking us through the chords and music theory of "Dynamite." Using Serum and TAL U-NO-LX, Jonie recreates the 80s-style synth sounds used in the track and then layers his chords with a range of disco drum hits for the song’s pattern. He then plays in the bassline for "Dynamite" on his MIDI keyboard and records in the guitar riffs, slowing down the project and using Ableton warp markers to get his recordings as tight as possible. To finish off the deconstruction, the LA-based musician uses Ableton’s in-built effects to smooth out the song’s transitions.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

This is a sponsored post