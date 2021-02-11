Spotlight: Point Blank Techtorial: How to Use Antares Auto-Tune with Genesis Elijah

For this Point Blank tutorial, rapper and producer Genesis Elijah shows how you can easily fix and your vocals using Antares Auto-Tune and create a range of popular effects.

Autotune is a piece of digital software which can alter the pitch of a singer’s voice during a live performance or afterwards in post-production. The way autotune works is by changing the speed of the vibration of a certain note to increase or decrease the pitch. Over the last decade, autotune has evolved from a subtlety producers and engineers use to alter vocals and correct out of tune notes to a full-blown identity for certain musicians like T-Pain, Cher, Travis Scott and more.

Antares are the original developers and registered trademark owners of the autotune effect. Since its initial release in 1997, Antares Auto-Tune plugins have come a long way. They now have a number of different versions available including their flagship Auto-Tune Pro which is the most complete and advanced edition of Auto-Tune, as well as the affordable Auto-Key. Antares Auto-Tune is great for both detailed transparent tuning and creating that extreme autotune effect using a MIDI keyboard. Check out their different audio devices here.

To demonstrate how autotune works, Genesis Elijah fires up a project he’s been working on and lays down a few raw vocal takes for the track’s hook. He opens up Antares Auto-Tune and the plugin gets to work, showing him which key he’s singing in and where his vocals have slipped out of tune. To ensure his vox stay on key, the London-based rapper simply removes any notes that he doesn’t want his vocals to touch on and cranks down the retune speed to give them that classic autotune sound. Yes, it’s really that simple to get studio-quality autotuned vocals in minutes.

