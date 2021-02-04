SSL Announces UF8 Universal DAW MIDI Controller

Today, leading audio hardware company SSL has announced a new venture: the UF8 MIDI controller. Designed to work with any DAW, the UF8 is a premium quality controller that gives you SSL quality in an expandable package. Expandable to a 32 channel control surface with integration for all major DAW platforms, UF8 is ideally suited to music creation, production, and mixing, post-production and webcasting. The new SSL 360° control software manages multi-controller configurations, customized user keys, and DAW switching across multiple layers, allowing for seamless switching between numerous sessions.

SSL UF8

Price: $1299