St. Germain Releases 20-Year Anniversary Remix Album For Seminal LP 'Tourist'

Ron Trent, Nightmares On Wax, JoVonn, Black Motion, Osunlade, Jullian Gomes and others all contributed to this remix LP.

St. Germain Courtesy of PR

St. Germain, real name Ludovic Navarre, has released a 20-year anniversary remix album of his seminal 2000 album Tourist. Technically arriving 21 years after its release, the 11 track remix album tabs artists from the UK, Reunion, France, the US, South Africa and elsewhere to offer different takes on the record.

Navarre has the likes of Ron Trent, Nightmares on Wax, JoVonn, Black Motion, Osunlade, Jullian Gomes and others on this with a mix of afrohouse, deep house, jazz and a bit of everything in between fitting into the world-embracing sound that St. Germain has espoused over the years.

Listen to the full remix LP below and get a copy here that should take some people back quite a few years. They also found some footage from the original tour soundtracked by St. Germain’s outstanding own updated version of “So Flute.”