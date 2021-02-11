Terrence Dixon Details Afrofuturist Techno Album 'Reporting From Detroit'
Detroit techno producer and DJ Terrence Dixon has announced a new album Reporting From Detroit.
The new 8-track LP will be released on May 3 via Rush Hour. The vinyl version will have two exclusives. He last released an album with the label under his Population One moniker in 2014, Theater Of A Confused Mind. The label describes the album as “defiant, forward-thinking afrofuturist techno that could only have been made in the Motor City.”
Dixon has been a busy man of late, releasing two albums last year and now has another set for the spring. The first track from the LP "On 7 Mile All Night” is available to stream now. Pre-order the vinyl here.
Tracklist:
01. On 7 Mile All Night
02. Beautiful Jerusalem
03. Resolution
04. 8th Chance
05. Dexter And Joy At Night
06. Reporting From Detroit
07. Music Box
08. Star Garden
9. Electronic Travellers*
10. Growth And Development*
*Vinyl exclusives