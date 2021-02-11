Terrence Dixon Details Afrofuturist Techno Album 'Reporting From Detroit'

Terrence Dixon continues his hot streak with another album coming in May on Rush Hour.

Detroit techno producer and DJ Terrence Dixon has announced a new album Reporting From Detroit.

The new 8-track LP will be released on May 3 via Rush Hour. The vinyl version will have two exclusives. He last released an album with the label under his Population One moniker in 2014, Theater Of A Confused Mind. The label describes the album as “defiant, forward-thinking afrofuturist techno that could only have been made in the Motor City.”

Dixon has been a busy man of late, releasing two albums last year and now has another set for the spring. The first track from the LP "On 7 Mile All Night” is available to stream now. Pre-order the vinyl here.

Tracklist:

01. On 7 Mile All Night

02. Beautiful Jerusalem

03. Resolution

04. 8th Chance

05. Dexter And Joy At Night

06. Reporting From Detroit

07. Music Box

08. Star Garden

9. Electronic Travellers*

10. Growth And Development*

*Vinyl exclusives