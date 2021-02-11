Terrence Dixon Details Afrofuturist Techno Album 'Reporting From Detroit'

Terrence Dixon continues his hot streak with another album coming in May on Rush Hour.
Author:
Publish date:
Terrence Dixon Reporting From Detroit

Terrence Dixon Reporting From Detroit

Detroit techno producer and DJ Terrence Dixon has announced a new album Reporting From Detroit.

The new 8-track LP will be released on May 3 via Rush Hour. The vinyl version will have two exclusives. He last released an album with the label under his Population One moniker in 2014, Theater Of A Confused Mind. The label describes the album as “defiant, forward-thinking afrofuturist techno that could only have been made in the Motor City.”

Dixon has been a busy man of late, releasing two albums last year and now has another set for the spring. The first track from the LP "On 7 Mile All Night” is available to stream now. Pre-order the vinyl here.

Tracklist:

01. On 7 Mile All Night
02. Beautiful Jerusalem
03. Resolution
04. 8th Chance
05. Dexter And Joy At Night
06. Reporting From Detroit
07. Music Box
08. Star Garden

9. Electronic Travellers*
10. Growth And Development*
*Vinyl exclusives

Related Content

Robert Hood Mirror Man
Music

Robert Hood Details New Album 'Mirror Man' Shares EP 'Nothing Stops Detroit'

Jul_6_First-Floor_Bill-Converse
Music

Listen - Red Bull Radio Catches Up With Techno Greats Bill Converse and Terrence Dixon

Moodymann Taken Away
Music

Moodymann Details New Album 'Taken Away,' Shares Single "Do Wrong"