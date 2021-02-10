The Prodigy Making Documentary Film About Band's Story Dedicated To Keith Flint

Andy Cotterill

The Prodigy are making a documentary. The film was created by The Prodigy's Maxim and Liam Howlett and Pulse Films and will track the iconic group’s origins in the UK, to their influence in the 1990’s in America. They have dedicated the film to the late Keith Flint.

Longtime collaborator Paul Dugdale will direct the full-length feature film according to Billboard. Dugdale previously directed a trio of visual shorts for The Prodigy, along with the band's 2011 concert film, The Prodigy: World's On Fire.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“We are making a band documentary film…so fukin what??" Maxim and Howlett says in a joint statement. "After the devastating passing of our brother Keef in 2019, the time feels right for us to tell the story of our band, all of it, the whole 9 … It's a story of the chaotic and troubled journey of our gang, our band, the peoples band -- The Prodigy. Or simply -- a story of brothers on a mission to make noise…to ignite the peoples souls and blow-up sound systems worldwide…that's fukin what! This film will be made with the same integrity that our music is -- uncompromising, raw and honest…This one’s for Keef!”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

They have already been the subject of a 1995 documentary Electronic Punks.

“The film will be as wild as the band," Dugdale says of the new project. "Dark at times, strong changes of pace, it will be a visual assault too, stylistically striking, contemporary and challenging. We want the viewers to leave the cinema like they’ve just stepped off a roller-coaster.”

There is no word on when this might be completed or released, but stay tuned for more news.