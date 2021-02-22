Ultra Music Festival Cancels 2021 Dates Due To Pandemic, Plots 2022 Return

Ultra Music Festival Charles Kang

Ultra Music Festival announced over the weekend that it was cancelling its 2021 festival and preparing for a 2022 event. This, instead of trying to postpone for a later date in the year like some festivals have tried to do. The move was done because of the pandemic.

It isn’t a surprise they aren’t hosting the in a month given the pandemic is still very real in the US, despite a nice drop in cases and deaths across the country. Florida does have very lax rules for businesses and events, but according to a statement by Ultra, they wanted to do the festival “but unfortunately it is still not safe enough for that to happen.” It was among the first to be cancelled last year and bites the dust again this year.

Ultra Music Festival will take place (hopefully) next year on the weekend of March 25-27, 2022. Ticket holders have received more details in an email.