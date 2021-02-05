Video Spotlight: Elaine Mai Featuring MayKay - No Forever

Ruth Medjber

Electronic artist and producer Elaine Mai has teamed up with current host of Other Voices and former member of cult Irish bands Le Galaxie and Fight Like Apes, MayKay on the track “No Forever.” Today, they have shared the music video. Get your copy of the track on Bandcamp.

“No Forever” is a hopeful record reminiscent 90s club classics, leaning on MayKay’s powerhouse vocal. The video was edited by filmmaker Bob Gallagher, well known as the director of music videos for the likes of Girl Band, Myles Manley and Floor Staff as well as short films and commercials.

“Creating with friends is one of the most enjoyable things about music for me. Working on this with MayKay was a breath of fresh air. I'm a huge fan of her music and artistry and everything about this collaboration worked. She added a new story, interpretation, and angle to the track, and her vocals are just incredible,” says Elaine Mai in a statement.

“Collaborating with Ruth has also been amazing - she's an absolute powerhouse! She has an incredible eye and her vision for the video was clear from the start. Bob and I are long-time collaborators and friends so it’s been great to work with him again.”

