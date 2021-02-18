Vinyl Sales Increase By 40% To 12 Million On Discogs In 2020

State of Discogs Discogs

Discogs has released their 2020 year-end report and while live music was shuttered, sales of physical music surged. Growth in global physical sales through the Discogs Marketplace was up 35.78% to 8,845,534 from 2019. 16,290,197 pieces of physical music were sold around the world, bringing an overall 40.12% increase year-over-year. The largest piece of the pie was vinyl with 11,961,998 records sold through the Discogs, up 40.75% from 2019.

CD sales have also increased 37.18% year-over-year with 3,441,769 CDs purchased. Interest in cassettes hasn’t died down, with a total of 282,798 sold, a 33.33% increase over 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

While one would hope that new music would shine at the top of collector’s lists, that isn’t the case. The classics are still the most sold and collected. Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon, The Beatles’ Abbey Road, and Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band continued to be the top three most-collected master releases in 2020.