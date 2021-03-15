The 15 Best Bass Music Tracks of February 2021

February brought us another stacked lineup of bass music. As we inch closer and closer to festivals and clubs fully reopening, these artists showcased a wide range of bass-oriented music. Ranging from trap to bass house, there is something for everyone in this month's chart.

Check out February's hottest bass music tracks from Tom Wilson, Koven, Hekler, Kaivon, MitiS, and more.

1. TOM WILSON FEAT. M.I.M.E - 'RUN FOR YOUR LIFE' [NCS]

UK-based producer Tom Wilson tops February's chart with "Run For Your Life." This trap and hip-hop fusion with M.I.M.E creates everlasting energy that is destined to be played out in clubs once we return to normal.

2. STUCA - 'WHERE WE ARE' [JADŪ DALA]

Coming off of releases on Gud Vibrations and Subsidia, producer STUCA returns with a heavy-hitting track titled "Where We Are." The percussive elements and atmospheric pads add a unique aspect to the track, while the 808s and kick drums propel the track to new heights.

3. THE CARACAL PROJECT & LEOTRIX - 'NEW LESSON' [GUD VIBRATIONS]

The Caracal Project and fellow producer Leotrix debut their 140 BPM track via NGHTMRE and Slander's imprint Gud Vibrations. The grooviness coming from this track makes it an addicting listen.

4. KOVEN - 'NUMB' [MONSTERCAT]

Koven drops "Numb" as a lead-up to their forthcoming deluxe version of Butterfly Effect. Max and Katie have a big 2021 planned, with a lot more new music on the way.

5. HEKLER FEAT. MISDOM - 'ONE I WANT' [THRIVE MUSIC]

Hekler turns a new leaf and showcases his melodic side with "One I Want." This track is meant to be a love song to let out your most heightened emotions.

6. MARTEN HØRGER - 'OUT OF THE WORLD' [CONFESSION]

Marten Hørger makes his chart debut with "Out Of The World." Featuring melodic pads, vocal chants, lasers, and more, this track is a four-on-the-floor banger.

7. KRILLA - 'BRAIN SPLAT' [ALL SEEING EYE RECORDINGS]

Krilla drops a brutal dubstep record where the title says it all. This is yet another impressive track added to the Toronto-based producer's discography.

8. KAIVON FEAT. NEVVE - 'WHOLE LIFE' [LOST IN DREAMS]

Kaivon teams up with vocalist Nevve to deliver melodic future bass record "Whole Life." This track comes with the announcement of Lost In Dreams, a new imprint from promoter and record label Insomniac.

9. SKYBREAK - 'RIVER SPIRIT' [DISCIPLE]

18-year-old New Jersey-based producer Skybreak delivers a thumping dubstep track titled "River Spirit." This is certainly one of his most ambitious releases to date and features heavy low-end, complex sound design, and wonky synths.

10. SQWAD - 'HOT PURSUIT' [NIGHT BASS]

Duo SQWAD makes their return to AC Slater's imprint Night Bass with a fierce bass house track "Hot Pursuit."

11. YVNG JALAPEÑO FEAT. WILO WILDE - 'LOSING MYSELF' [BITE THIS!]

YVNG JALAPEÑO returns to Bite This! with "Losing Myself.".The variety of sounds in this track make it a sonically pleasing thrill of a ride from start to finish. Vocals from wilo wilde add the cherry on top to this dynamic record.

12. JUPE - 'INDIGO' [KUMO COLLECTIVE]

Jupe's warm and bubbly sonic palette is showcased in its fullest form with the release of "Indigo." A wall of saw waves bookends the stereo image leading into a drop powered by an impressive guitar solo.

13. CAPOZZI FEAT. PAMELA HUNT - 'GIVE LUV' [IN / ROTATION]

The latest from Capozzi is "Give Luv" with Pamela Hunt whose unique voice adds a dynamic texture to the overall production of this bass house track. The low-end rhythm during the drops would be a spine-chiller when played live.

14. MITIS FEAT. SOUNDR - 'HOMESICK' [OPHELIA RECORDS]

MitiS returns to Ophelia Records with a euphoric melodic bass track called "Homesick." SOUNDR adds a vibrant timbre that perfectly fits the vibe of the song.

15. WALLACE - 'INSIDE MYSELF' [INEXTREMIS]

Closing February's chart is an emotionally driven track "Inside Myself" from Ottawa-based producer Wallace. The vocal performance creates a blistering force of energy to the instrumental aspects, making this one of my favorite releases from Inextremis to date.

Stream the whole chart below: