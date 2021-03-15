The 15 Best House Tracks of February 2021

SÉBASTIEN LÉGER Purple Wall / Courtesy of Artist

As per usual, the house chart is oozing multiple styles that seem to be on the very fringe while embracing other sub-genres like tech and progressive. However you slice it though, it's all house music. If it gives you that special feeling, it's probably house music. So don't get caught up with what belongs where. Take a moment for yourself and just feel the music.

See past house charts here.

1. "FIREFLY" - SÉBASTIEN LÉGER [LOST MIRACLE]

Seb Leger rarely skips a beat these days and every now and then, he comes out with something jaw-dropping like this. The title is "Firefly" and it's so brilliant, I could almost call it perfect.

2. "OXBOW" - DENSE & PIKA [KNEADED PAINS]

After about ten years of dishing out big, underground bangers, UK production outfit, Dense & Pika have unleashed their first, full-length release on their own Kneaded Pains imprint. The L.P. itself is titled, Colourburn and it's loaded with top tier dance music that's guaranteed to resonate with audiences for years to come. Check out the album's closer featured here as one of the best of February 2021. It's a wondrous beauty that deserves at least three plays the first time around.

3. "FREAK ON SEA" - FRANCESCA LOMBARDO [CROSSTOWN REBELS]

Crosstown Rebels' fourth edition of their Spirits series dropped late last week and it featured this brilliant, underground number by Francesca Lombardo. It's titled "Freak On Sea" and the swirling melodies that drop in and out of the tune are absolute magic.

4. "WANT YOU TO LOVE (ORIGINAL MIX)" - FREAKY CHAKRA & FREDDY BE [MONDAY SOCIAL MUSIC]

Ever since Freddy Be hung up the skates on his long-running underground weekly, Monday Social a few years ago, he's turned his focus strictly to music and a label to help curate that passion. Six releases in and there's no looking back. The latest E.P. sees Freaky Chakra return after their collaboration on the label's maiden voyage. "Want You To Love" is the title and it features some pretty sick remixes but the star of the show for me is the title track. Once the clubs open back up, it'll rip a dance-floor right open.

5. "LOVELY SUMMER DREAMS" - SUPERNOVA [BLACKBOARD]

Picture yourself on a white, sandy beach soaking up the sun thinking about what the night has in store. Quite the cliché but not a bad daydream, right? This lovely, new track by Supernova sure does conjure up some blissful ideas.

6. "WE'LL NEVER HAVE TODAY AGAIN" - SOLOMUN [COCOON RECORDINGS]

The mighty, Cocoon Recordings is celebrating twenty years in existence and to honor that occasion they dropped a 15 track compilation filled to the brim with excellent music including this standout by none other than Solomun!

7. "INERTIA" - FREQUENCIES OF LOVE [SUPERLUX RECORDS]

The newly formed London label, Superlux Records kicked off their release schedule with a stacked, grassroots compilation filled to the brim with exciting new talent including "Inertia" by Frequencies Of Love.

8. "KIKAQU" - SEBASTIAN MULLAERT [COCOON RECORDINGS]

Second in the house chart from the Cocoon comp is yet another illustrious guest whose music never goes unnoticed thanks to efforts like this where avant-garde and experimentation with sound is the conventional norm. Sebastian Mullaert is his name and his track, "Kikaqu" is one of the standouts off of the fantastic Cocoon compilation.

9. "AMEAL" - ALEX O'RION [LOST & FOUND]

Veteran electronic music producer, Alex O'Rion made his debut on Lost & Found this past month with three excellent tunes including this sparkling gem which is pretty damn fantastic if you ask me.

10. "HOLD ME UP (RIVA STARR TANGERINE FUNK VOCAL MIX)" - JUNIOR JACK PRESENTS GLORY FEATURING JOCELYN BROWN [DEFECTED]

Roughly 18 years after its' release in 2003, Junior Jack's vocal house hit, "Hold Me Up" gets a new lease on life with a set of shiny new remixes on Defected. Riva Starr's version is the one that sticks on the wall for me though. His signature, syncopated groove is undeniably infectious.

11. "DIVING BELL" - LEE BURRIDGE [ALL DAY I DREAM]

Yet another superb outing from the All Day I Dream boss himself, Lee Burridge!

12. "THE WORLD YOU SEE" - CRISTOPH X FRANKY WAH X ARTCHE [PRYDA PRESENTS]

This powerhouse trio collaboration might be more fitting for the progressive chart but it's too great to ignore. All house is welcome here, including progressive house as magnificent as this right here.

13. "SLAVE (PATRICE BAUMEL REMIX)" - ARMONICA FEAT. KNOW KONTROL [ELEATICS RECORDS]

If it would even be proper to call a tune a party-starter, this would be the one deserving of that recognition. Patrice Baumel takes the original and adds all kinds drums creating peaks and valley as far as the eyes can see.

14. "PHASE" - MARTIN BADDER FEAT. PABLO:RITA [CROSSTOWN REBELS]

Track #3 on Crosstown Rebels' latest Spirits series comes from Martin Badder and the unique vocal stylings of London duo, Pablo:Rita.

15. "PEOPLE EVERYWHERE (CAN YOU FEEL IT?)" - ADELPHI MUSIC FACTORY [BEAT FACTORY]

For the past two plus years, Adelphi Music Factory has been pumping out one club hit after another and they aren't slowing as is evident from this latest smash of theirs.

Stream the entire chart uninterrupted via the one of the playlists below: