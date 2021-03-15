The 15 Best Progressive House Tracks Of February 2021

The month of February brings with it a big wave of quality Progressive House tracks from producers including J Lannutti, Rikki Sawyer, Darren Bray, Echo Daft, ARTN, Fabri Lopez, Kostya Outta and more.

Fully into the swing of things tracks are flowing out from top labels around the world. This month of February has seen the continuance of established names as well as the rise of new talent making a stronghold in the progressive house scene with creative and unique new sounds that are gaining attention and traction. Checkout the top picks as we cover the best underground progressive tunes of this past month.

1. "REFLECTIONS (ORIGINAL MIX)" - J LANNUTTI [DROID9 SOUTH AMERICA]

J Lannutti's creation "Reflections" invites us to move on the dancefloor thanks to well balanced percussions, accompanied by solid kick drums and bass, generating an excellent groove. As it progresses you can see how the harmonies and melodies begin to sound heavenly. The track evolves as we take part on a progressive journey. The anthemic melody is undoubtedly a peak time track meant for festivals.

2. "TAKE ME HOME (ORIGINAL MIX)" - RIKKI SAWYER & DARREN BRAY [ASTIR RECORDINGS]

Rikki Sawyer and Darren Bray have worked on previous releases together but never as a duo, this magically evocative progressive track marks the beginning of a fruitful partnership. In original form "Take Me Home" is a powerful mid set bruiser. Tribal drums pound away with distant anger, while arps and melodics keep interest. Vocal ad libs act as points of high emotion.

3. "A WALK BETWEEN EARTH TO THE SKY (FABRI LOPEZ REMIX)" - ECHO DAFT & ARTN [MODERN AGENDA]

The Toronto based label Modern Agenda continues to release quality progressive house vibes and this one is no exception. The trippy and evolving original "A Walk Between Earth To The Sky" by Echo Daft & ARTN get a serious remix by the Villa Mercedes, Argentina based artist Fabri Lopez. His cut dials up the momentum with a chugging groove and melodic goodness to make a massive tune!

4. "ELYSIUM (KOSTYA OUTTA REMIX)" - THE COBB [DEEPWIBE UNDERGROUND]

Belarus-born artist Kostya Outta remixes "Elysium" by The Cobb and delivers a top class vibe with his signature sound. With a beautiful and expansive breakdown the track brings emotion and energy to a dancefloor or the headphone listener. Take a ride and get lost in the journey on this one.

5. "I LOST MYSELF (TRIPSWITCH REMIX)" - JFR [ONEDOTSIXTWO]

JFR is a young talent emanating from Mendoza whose rapidly-growing stable of tracks and remixes on labels including Manual Music, 3rd Avenue, Balkan Connection, and Forward Music have been gaining consistent attention and support throughout the scene. For the remix of "I Lost Myself," onedotsixtwo label head Tripswitch draws on his innate understanding of composition. Opening with sweeping orchestral strings that carry lush vocal elements over a deep but gentle kick and sharp yet gentle hi-hats and shakers. An infectiously mesmerizing topline leads into the warmest of old school basslines which is further accentuated by celestial reverberated picked guitar flourishes.

6. "MAGIC BOX (ORIGINAL MIX)" - JAVIER DUQUE [OZ LAND MUSIC]

Javier Duque brings a new release to Oz Land Music with the "Magic Box." As the track develops we find leads sounds, very colorful arpeggios with percussive touch add to this progressive tune.

7. "WATERDROP (ORIGINAL MIX)" - SIMOS TAGIAS [HIGHER STATES]

Approaching a decade-long production career, Simos Tagias continues to flourish, earning praise from the underground's elite DJs. The smooth, evocative vibes of "Waterdrop" get the release underway and appear set for a similar fate. Following a prelude of warm beats, hip swinging percussion and wavy arps, comes redolent rhythms and soulful swells. Tastefully timeless and evolving with an energetic prowess, it's a spacious lead theme which shifts the narrative further into transcendent territory. Wispy effects and fragmented vocals add depth and emotion, coming to full fruition during the main break and elegantly peaking for a spirited final act.

8. "NOVENA (RIGOONI REMIX)" - GOVINDA (ARG) [JUST MOVEMENT]

Hailing from São Paulo, RIGOONI has been rising out of Brazil's burgeoning electronic music underground making a welcome debut on Just Movement with a stunning remix of "Novena" with the original by Govinda (Arg). Intricate and groovy, it's a mesmerizing journey into the depths of organic house. Deeper than the original, its groovy framework is offset with fragmented vocals, effervescent effects and hopeful overlays. Rising atmospheres and creamy tones elevate mood leading into the main break, where the narrative shifts once again. Heartfelt and cinematic in equal measure, a delicate glow flows through the centerpiece, adding a uniquely meditative quality as the beats drop for a purring final movement.

9. "MONAETHERIC (ORIGINAL MIX)" - DJ PAUL (AR) & ALAN SCHULTZ [BEVEL REC]

The Bevel Rec label brings this uplifting new release from DJ Paul (AR) & Alan Schultz. Catchy stabs and clever percussion make for a hypnotic vibe that continues to pull you in throughout the track.

10. "AMNESIA (CHRISTIAN MONIQUE REMIX)" - COFFEE FACE [ABORIGINAL]

The newest release in the Aboriginal imprint "Amnesia" from Coffee Face will be your guide to the world of sincere feelings. The track gets a stunning remix from Italian DJ and producer Christian Monique. Let yourself forget about everything and trust your mind to your instincts.

11. "ALNITAK (ORIGINAL MIX)" - ROKAZER [BEATFREAK LIMITED]

The Beatfreak Limited label keeps us dancing with this driving release "Alnitak" from Rokazer. Filled with chugging melody and rhythm along with grand synth sounds this track feels like being on a spaceship traveling to a far away planet.

12. "FOCUS (ORIGINAL MIX)" - FORTY CATS [MNL]

Moscow based Christina Gavrilova aka Forty Cats entered the scene little over 2 years ago and has built up quite a reputation for herself with releases on well known labels such as This Never Happened, Silk Musik and JOOF to name a few. Her deep and intelligent sound truly stands out and resonates with the progressive house- as well as the melodic and deep house communities. For her debut on Manual Music's MNL subsidiary she showcases two brand new songs; "Fogging" and "Focus."

13. "DELUSIONAL (ORIGINAL MIX)" - PEDRO CAPELOSSI [SOUND AVENUE]

Sound Avenue's second offering of 2021 finds Pedro Capelossi returning for his first solo EP. From progressive minded roots, Pedro's sound evolved with deeper, more organic sensibilities. Nicely tied to the ethos of the EP, Pedro marries a variety of percussive concepts with meditative rhythms and tranquil textures in "Delusional." It's a transcendent and highly dignified storyboard, culminating with a trippy and moderately tense break, perfectly setting up a glowing finale accented with fragmented vocals and a maze of well-crafted percussion.

14. "GLIMMER (ORIGINAL MIX)" - NEPTUN 505 [MAGNITUDE RECORDINGS]

Neptun 505 returns to Francesco Pico's Magnitude Recordings after last years' label debut which featured the songs "Magnets" and "Dream Within A Dream" accompanied by remixes from Nicolas van Orton and Dustin Nantais. This time the Polish producer flies solo, presenting two fresh dreamy progressive house cuts "Origami" and "Glimmer." Both positive, infectious tracks that will lift your spirits.

15. "HOMERO (ORIGINAL MIX)" - PEVE [ZENEBONA]

The Zeneboa label start off their year with this great release from Brazilian artist Peve. Solid grooves, soft melodies, and magical breaks make for an extraordinary pack of absolutely playable organic house tracks with a progressive tip.

Stream the whole chart here on Spotify and SoundCloud: