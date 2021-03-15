The 15 Best Tech House Tracks Of February 2021

We provide an essential catalogue for tech-house heads and house music lovers with this month's chart.

Chris Lake Corey Wilson

The time has finally come, fellow house music fanatics. The light at the end of the tunnel is shining stronger and stronger each day for many countries worldwide. As people get vaccinated, restrictions get lifted, and a promise of normality sounds more real than ever. Leading club scenes like London and Ibiza are slowly releasing their summer parties. And to fulfill a high-demand season, the music production industry is at its best. Check out the best tech-house tracks of February 2021 that will certainly become a staple in the upcoming season.

1. "Who Are You? (Chris Lake Extended Remix)" - Chris Lake, Miane [Black Book Records]

House music master Chris Lake remixes the charming "Who Are You?" track, originally released by the upcoming producer Miane. The superb release is out on Lake's famous label Black Book Records.

2. "The Way"- Dennis Beutler, Kuestenklatsch [Hood Politics Records]

Kuestenklatsch is the tech-house project's name and long-time friends Roman & Joerg who got their musical roots in the north of Germany, in Hamburg. They teamed up with Berlin's Dennis Beutler to release this leading tech-house tune.

3. "Damn Good "- Danny Rhys, Matt Weeks (UK), Mr. V [Toolroom]

This "Damn" good track is part of Toolroom Records' top-rated House Party compilation series, showcasing the freshest collection of the biggest dance hits from the past year and early 2021, with the hottest tech-house cuts.

4. "Feel My Body" - Space Motion [Glasgow Underground]

Space Motion's latest release for GU is a recreation of the Frank 'O' Moiraghi classic "Feel My Body." The original was released on the brilliant Italian label UMM back in 1995 and was a big tune in the UK.

5. "Bamboo Straw" - Sllash & Doppe [Boom Boom Room]

Sllash & Doppe bring good vibes to Boom Boom Boom records with this buoyant groove titled "Bamboo Straw."

6. "Set U Free" - GUZ (NL) [Sink or Swim]

GUZ is Chart-topping with his latest single, "Set U Free," released on his own label, Sink or Swim.

7. "Honest Definition" - Dario D'Attis, Anhauser [SKULP MUSIC]

Dario D'Attis uses his signature sounds on this trippy and playful track in collaboration with star duo Anhauser.

8. "Suga (Siege Extended Mix)" - Technasia, Green Velvet [Toolroom]

Once again, Toolroom brings you hit after hit as House Party Vol. 5 series. Siege's remix stands out on its own as yet another strong Toolroom release.

9. "Keep Pushing" - Gene Farris [Farris Wheel Recordings]

This killer track is part of Farris Wheel 200 VA. A compilation of full dancefloor weapons ready to shake venues on the so expected reopening season.

10. "A Fonte" - Lui Danzi, Aurinha Do Coco [Undr The Radr]

Miami-based Lui Danzi debuts on the renowned Undr The Radr label with a tropical, tribal tech-house track featuring Aurinha Do Coco's compelling vocal.

11. "DONT GIVE A" - DONT BLINK [Sink or Swim]

DJ duo DONT BLINK brings to Sink and Swim a high-energy house music track. "Dont Give A" has a well-crafted blend of crunchy bassline, catchy synth lead, and wicked vocals samples.

12. "H O U S E Feat. Missy" - Missy, Gettoblaster [Superfett Records]

Paul Anthony and Zach Bletz, known professionally as Gettoblaster, serve up another of their party-primed house bangers on the always explosive Superfett label.

13. "Do or Die" - Sacha Robotti, Mikey Lion [Desert Hearts Records]

The next single off Mikey Lion's upcoming debut album is a collaboration with long-time friend Sacha Robotti. "Do or Die" is one of the toughest songs on the album and made to shatter dancefloors across the globe.

14. "Summer" - Juan (AR) [Under No Illusion]

This superb minimal tech-house tune is part of the Winter Sampler compilation by Under No Illusion imprint featuring an array of cutting-edge artists.

15. "Down Under (Save As Remix)" - DJ Susan [Delicious Recordings]

California-based producer DJ Susan has burst onto Delicious Records with a cutting-edge Ep. titled Matador. The tech-house driven EP includes astonishing remixes from Save As, Morpei, Monoky, Hassio (COL), and Enzo Amoruccio.

Listen to the whole playlist here: