Album Review: A Winged Victory for the Sullen - Invisible Cities

A Winged Victory for the Sullen, the composer collaboration between Stars of the Lid founder Adam Wiltzie and L.A. composer Dustin O'Halloran, have released their new album Invisible Cities.

The album was built as a score for a 90-minute multimedia theatrical stage show, adapted from Italo Calvino’s 1972 novel, Invisible Cities. It was originally performed in July 2019 at the Manchester International Festival and has now been released to the wider public.

This is an album that is beautiful from start to finish. Strings, piano, eerie electronics and the occasional choir come together in a way that feels as alive as a theatrical stage show. It has a subtle energy flowing through it that allows the listener to become immersed in Invisible Cities. It at times even feels mythical, transporting you to another, beautiful world.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

This is meant to be digested in one sitting, so take the time out and listen to Invisible Cities on good speakers or headphones in full. It is worth the ride. Listen to the LP fully below and get your copy in digital and physical formats here. They recently mixed our Ambient Meditations podcast, if you want to hear more from them.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website