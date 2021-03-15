Album Review: Louisahhh - The Practice of Freedom

Louisahhh Ella Herme

Louisahhh has released her debut LP The Practice of Freedom, via HE.SHE.THEY. Getting her fist break in the early 2010s working with Danny Daze and being a prominent part of Bromance Records, her music has since evolved quite a bit. She started RAAR label with Maelstrom, who also released an outstanding record on Friday.

The Practice Of Freedom is a futuristic exploration of noise, industrial pop, techno with a touch of punk, rebel ethos. That is apparent from the get-go on “Love Is A Punk” with heavy drums and distorted vocals about love as a powerful force. Those drums only get more upbeat with “Like A Shot” as the noise continues to build on the record. By the end of album, the productions get even darker and heavier, most notably with the brutal industrial noise on “Numb, Undone.”

A big theme of this record is sexual freedom and being true to yourself.

“A big mantra has recently been ‘sin is not being true to yourself,’ as I began to live by that, I found myself embracing my own sexuality and need for eroticism as not shameful but vital and sacred, essential to my work as an artist,” explains Louisahhh.

This album brings a new ethos to Louisahhh’s music, going for a harsh exploration of freedom and sexuality. It is dark, industrial and gritty. The full album is available to stream now and can be purchased here.