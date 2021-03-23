Amoeba Music's New Hollywood Boulevard Location Opening On April 1st

Amoeba Music (pre-pandemic of course) cc Juansolodolophoto

Iconic Los Angeles record store Amoeba Music will open at its Hollywood Boulevard location earlier than anticipated.

Back in February, the record store announced their move from 6400 Sunset Boulevard to 6200 Hollywood Boulevard at the corner of Argyle St after developers bought the previous location with the intention of building a mixed-use skyscraper on the lot. Amoeba said that the new location wasn’t going to open until the fall, but now it will open on April 1st.

The store will be a little bit smaller then the old space, but still large. They have a list of COVID protocols on their website, including for drop-offs, exchanges and staying in the store. The store will have new temporary hours: Monday - Sunday 11am - 8pm (buy counter open 11am - 7pm). They did assure in February that in-store live shows, DJ sets and meet-and-greets will continue, though those may have to wait for a while before we see those.

