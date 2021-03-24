Artists Futura & Haze Team Up For "Stop Asian Hate" Charity Hoodie & T-Shirt

100% of the proceeds from the sale of this capsule will be donated to GoFundMe's AAPI Community Fund.
Futura and Haze "Stop Asian Hate" Charity Hoodie & T-Shirt

Artists Futura and Haze have teamed up with GoFundMe and NTWRK to release a collaborative fundraising tee and hoodie in solidarity with Asian American and Pacific Islander communities due to recent violence against them in the US and around the world.

