Beatport Celebrates Women's History Month With Maya Jane Coles Residency

Maya Jane Coles will host various streams throughout the month, including those by her aliases.

Maya Jane Coles

Beatport is celebrating Women’s History Month with a residency by Maya Jane Coles. Over the course of the next three weeks, there will be sets from Maya Jane Coles and her aliases, plus sets from other artists as well.

Today, she is in the midst of an International Women’s Day stream that Maya Jane Coles kicked off and will be followed by the likes of Charlotte De Witte, Honey Dijon and others.

You can watch all of these streams Beatport’s Twitch, FB and YouTube. See the complete schedule of streams below.

Monday, March 8 @ 9am ET / 3pm CET

International Women’s Day - Maya Jane Coles highlights her rising stars in this livestream DJ set from London.

Live set followed by replays of streams beginning at 2pm ET / 8pm CET from:

Honey Dijon

Charlotte De Witte

Peach

Nastia

Yuki

Deborah De Luca

Ash Lauryn

Mor Elian b2b Roza Terenzi

Monday, March 15 @ 9am ET/ 3pm CET

Maya Jane Coles performs as her Bass-driven Nocturnal Sunshine alter ego. Livestream set from London.



Thursday, March 18 @ 8am ET/ 2pm CET

Beatport Selects: a Bass stream to celebrate Beatport’s newest genre launch featuring Flore, Jubilee, UNiiQU3 and more to be confirmed.



Monday, March 22 @ 9am ET/ 3pm CET

Maya Jane Coles performs as her techno alias CAYAM. Livestream set from London.

Monday, March 29 @ 9am ET/ 3pm CET

Maya Jane Coles curates a set of internationally renowned DJs in this livestream from London.