Caribou 'Suddenly Remixes' Featuring Jessy Lanza, Toro Y Moi, Four Tet Released

Caribou's Dan Snaith Thomas Neukum

Caribou has released the full remix album for his outstanding 2020 LP Suddenly. Among those on remix duties include Shanti Celeste, Floating Points, India Jordan, Logic1000 and Four Tet.

Many of the remixes had been released prior to the full album, with three more coming today from Jessy Lanza, Toro Y Moi and Prince Nifty.

“Chaz is an incredible musician fluent in seemingly every musical vocabulary but with a sensibility all his own,” says Dan Snaith about the Toro Y Moi remix. “His remix is like an Alexander Calder mobile or a Kandinsky painting where the musical geometries of the original song circle each other in space.”

While the original album remains one of the special dance releases of the past, the remixes add a different feel to each song, especially with the variety of different artists involved. Pick up your copy of Suddenly Remixes here and stream it below.