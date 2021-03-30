Whether it's a backyard bbq or a socially distanced concert, you will be looking sweet and prepared in these beauties.

Getting a little too excited for Spring, screw it. Beaver Creek never looked so good, and that IPA was everything hazy! California Cowboy's

One of our favorite laid-back brands is back with a new upgraded collection of Tropic High Water shirts. A little extra stretch, a little more give, and all of the aloha you can handle.

So things might be looking a little more normal this summer, but you still probably won't be hitting too many festivals until 2022. So what's a guy to do?

Take the party to your back yard, or the park, or the campground, or the beach, and the Tropic High Water collection has all the bells and whistles you expect from premium leisurewear. Features like a dry pocket for your phone, a storage pocket for your beer, a bottle opener, and a slight extra stretch for your dance moves.

If you didn't catch our article about California Cowboy last year, check it out here.

So let's take a quick look at the new collection below; we got so excited we took one up to Beaver Creek for a test run and got nothing but compliments (and some strange looks).

The Southwest-inspired Motel Surf is a nod to the classic American road trip and goes great with canned margs (try the ones from Cutwater, they are legit). This particular design also pairs well with psychedelic indie-rock like Lord Huron or RY X. This is California Cowboy's take on the classic camp shirt perfect for camping, lounging, backyard jams, and eventually music fests and concerts. The Tropic vs. the classic High Water is unlined and great for balmy weather - looking at you, Florida.

Put your phone away in confidence, this pocket is water resistant so don't worry if you get a little wet California Cowboy's

Sunglasses Loop - So you don't lose them when you over do it. California Cowboy's

Always, always, always carry a back up beer. California Cowboy

California Cowboy

The Nightlife Palm's namesake is Don Johnson's iconic Miami Vice character Sonny Crockett. Learn to go with the heat, Rico. If you feel frisky, loungey, and slightly neon electric, this is the one for you.

California Cowboy

Neither pine, nor apple, the Midnight Navy print is ready for those memorable moonlit moments in the sand by the surf. Rum ready for your own howl-a-colada. This print pairs well with luaus, Hawaiian hotel lobbies, Palm Springs dinner parties, and vintage convertibles.

California Cowboy

The Pina Paradise, Red Rum feels like a daytime pool party in Los Angeles. You are bright, you are playful, but you are also calm, relaxed, and collected in your vintage Ray Bans. Red doesn't mean stop; it means go daddy, oh.

California Cowboy

The Botany Bay Floral says party in the front, party in the back, and I promise I won't put a lampshade on my hotel or pee in your bushes. It's classy without being stuffy, refined without being snooty; it's going to land you that phone number, err email address, er TikTok handle?