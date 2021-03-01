Daft Punk Tribute Mix Aired On BBC Radio 1 By Dance System With Messages From "Teachers," Students

Daft Punk YouTube

Daft Punk’s decision to hang up their helmets and go their separate ways is still reverberating in the musical airwaves and over the weekend, BBC Radio 1 had Dance System do a wonderful tribute mix for the French robots. The mix is fast-paced, going through their discography and adding a few edits from Dance System. More importantly, there are messages from Daft Punk’s self-proclaimed “Teachers” themselves; DJ Deeon, Todd Edwards, K Alexi, DJ Tonka and Dave Clarke. Some of the voicemails are actually pretty funny and implore them to get back to work.

At the end there are messages from A-Trak, Skrillex, Boys Noize and Junior Sanchez who all sing their praises of Daft Punk. Listen to the mix below.