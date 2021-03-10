Doss Is Back With First Solo Single In Seven Years 'Puppy'

A quick dose of serotonin from Doss with her first solo single in a long time.

Doss Puppy Cover Art LuckyMe / Doss

Doss is back. Yes, you read that right, Doss, who rose to prominence in 2012-2014 before disappearing as fast as she had emerged on the web, has released a new single “Puppy.”

Creating some of the most refined euphoric, trance breaks around, Doss has delivered with her first solo original track in seven years. The video you can watch below has a loop an adorable golden retriever puppy jumping after you, which is the same serotonin-boosting feeling you get from Doss’ music.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Doss has been featured on other projects, including a remix with SOPHIE for her OIL OF EVERY PEAL UN-INSIDES NON STOP remix album. Doss also collaborated with Ryan Hemsworth & Kotomi on an EP back in 2016, but there has been little in between.

We will see if this is setting up a larger project or just a single, but either way enjoy “Puppy” now via LuckyMe.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website