EP Review: Sofia Kourtesis - Fresia Magdalena

Berlin based, Peruvian artist Sofia Kourtesis has released her new EP Fresia Magdalena. Five tracks in total, this project follows up her breakout EP Sarita Colonia in February 2020.

The EP is distinctly related to her home in Peru. On one of her regular extended trips home, the process of making the EP began with the collection of field recordings around the city of Lima where Kourtesis' family currently live and specifically Magdalena, their district. “La Perla” is an ode to her father who recently died of leukemia and the first time she sang on a track.

“‘La Perla’ is about staring at the sea, it's the first thing I’ll do when I return to Peru,” Kourtesis explains. “My dad used to say staring at the sea is like meditation, it clears your head. This song is for him.”

The theme of family continues throughout the project. The third track “Nicolas” is named for her father and feels like a celebration of his life. It is a swirling blend of euphoric disco like one of the best weddings you have every been to. Her mother’s name is Fresia, who is in the title of the entire project.

Delicate piano on “Juntos” takes you back to a soulful lounge in the early days of house music, while the finale "Dakotas" has a wide open feeling of being out in a large vast plain in either Dakota with soft chugging drums, smooth synths and distant voice echoing in the background.

This is an outstanding EP from Sofia Kourtesis that emerges as one of the best early house projects of the year. Pick up your copy now and listen to it below via Technicolour.