Fatima Al Qadiri Details New Album 'Medieval Femme' On Hyperdub, Shares Single "Malaak"

Fatima Al Qadiri is back on Hyperdub with a new album titled Medieval Femme. Inspired by the classical poems of Arab women, invokes a simulated daydream through the metaphor of an Islamic garden where the present dissolves into the past and future. To get a taste of the record, she has released the first single from it, "Malaak," to help immerse you in a small way into this world.

The theme of the album is the state of melancholic longing exemplified in the poetry of Arab women from the medieval period. The Kuwaiti musician recasts music from the middle ages – lutes, organs and pipes – and gives them a modern, electronic feel.

The album will be released on CD and digital on May 14 and July 23 for vinyl. See the tracklist below and pre-order here.

Tracklist:

01. Medieval Femme

02. A Certain Concubine

03. Sheba

04. Vanity

05. Stolen Kiss of a Succubus

06. Golden

07. Qasmuna (Dreaming)

08. Malaak

09. Tasakuba

10. Zandaq

