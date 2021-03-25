Georgia Anne Muldrow Details Third Album In Hip-Hop Beat Series 'VWETO'

Georgia Anne Muldrow has announced her new album VWETO III, the third in the VWETO hip-hop beat series. It follows 2020’s Mama, You Can Bet! To push the LP today, she has released the first single "Mufaro's Garden,” which inspired by the book "Mufaro's Beautiful Daughters" by John Steptoe.

Muldrow composed, performed, recorded, arranged, produced, mixed and mastered the record, which is largely instrumental, with occasional vocals from Muldrow, singer Shana Jensen and rapper Ayun Basa.

“VWETO III is intended for movement. It’s to be played when you birth yourself back outside after a long introspective period to get the things you need,” explains Muldrow. “It intends for you to be your own superhero and wants to be your theme for power.”

The cover art for VWETO III was done by Cape Town-based artist Breeze Yoko and will be auctioned as an NFT for charity. It available for sale on OpenSea and Rariable , with 50% of the proceeds going to the charity Critical Resistance.

VWETO III will be released on May 21 via FORESEEN Entertainment in partnership with her own Epistrophik Peach Sound. Pre-order the record here and find the tracklist below.

Tracklist

1. Old Jack Swing

2. Synthmania Rock

3. Ayun Vegas ft. Ayun Bassa

4. Passin Ooout!

5. Slave Revoltalleway Boom

6. Unforgettable

7. Throwback Baps

8. Slow Drag

9. Shana’s Back! ft Shana Jensen

10. Mufaro’s Garden

11. Love Call Groove

12. Ghostride

13. Boom Bap Is My Homegirl

14. Action Groove

15. Grungepiece

16. Afro AF

17. Yoself