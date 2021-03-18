Glitterbox Premiering Film About Culture & Inclusivity Of The Dancefloor

'Where Love Lives: A Story of Dancefloor Culture & Expression' is available to watch on YouTube.

Where Love Lives Move Still Courtesy Photo

Glitterbox will premiere their new film about the dancefloor and the people that make it special on YouTube at 4pm EST. Titled Where Love Lives: A Story of Dancefloor Culture & Expression, it follows several Glitterbox dancers who found themselves in terms of identity and love for music through dancing and dance music.

Filmed in New York, Ibiza, Paris and London, it features interviews with Billy Porter, Honey Dijon, Kathy Sledge, Nicky Siano, Jellybean Benitez and more, plus footage from dancefloors around the world.

The film will premiere at 8pm GMT / 4pm EST and will be followed by an after-party with DJ sets from Natasha Diggs and Fat Tony. Then the movie will be available to watch on YouTube. See a full schedule below.

You can pre-order the official soundtrack compilation on 3CD and 2x3LP here.

Schedule

12:00 Melvo Baptiste

1:00 Jellybean Benitez

2:30 Dimitri From Paris

4:00 Where Love Lives premiere

4:57 Natasha Diggs

5:57 Fat Tony

Times EST*