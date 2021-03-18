III Points & Secret Project Announce Two-Day Miami Event With Eric Prydz, Black Coffee, Green Velvet & More

The event will take place on April 30 & May 1, so we will see how safe it can be so soon.
Author:
Publish date:
Pyramid at III Points

Pyramid at III Points

Yesterday, III Points announced that they were moving their flagship event to October with a large cross-genre festival. Now they are teaming up with Secret Project to announce a smaller, dance-focused festival, quite close to now. The new two-day outdoor event will take place on April 30 & May 1 in Miami.

Spread out over two stages, the event includes the likes of Eric Prydz, Black Coffee, Green Velvet, Dixon, DJ Tennis, Michael Bibi, Bedouin, Luciano (Sunset Set), Gerd Janson, Danny Daze, Aurora Halal, Trikk. Prydz is booked for the fall edition, while others like Michael Bibi, Dixon and DJ Tennis have been gigging for a while now, so they should be in fine form.

The event is outdoors, though the venue is still TBD. The event says that they will take “necessary safety precautions, including limiting event capacity and requiring face coverings,” working with local authorities on this. 

This will be a good barometer for how festivals can go ahead this year, given how soon this is and COVID-19 won’t disappear in six weeks. There isn’t any mention of testing beforehand or vaccines, so there will be a lot of eyes on this event to see how limited capacity works, if people actually keep masks on during the event (that never seems to work) and if it can go off without getting people sick.

Tickets for III Points 2021 will not be valid for the III Points x Secret Project event, but current III Points 2021 ticketholders will be offered a special pre-sale on Monday, March 22. Tickets go on sale for the public March 23 at 11:11am EST.

III Points & Secret Project 2021 Lineup

Lineup

Related Content

17622225_10154891328801253_1803127054_o
Events

RHA Festival Welcomes Green Velvet, Claptone, Catz N Dogz, and More For Serious Fun in the Sands

Eric Prydz Press Shot
Music

Eric Prydz Caps Off Summer With Mammoth 13-Track 'Pryda 15 Vol III' EP

Electric Zoo 2019 Sunset Festival
Events

Electric Zoo 2019 Recap: Eric Prydz, Pryda & Perfect Weather