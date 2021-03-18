III Points & Secret Project Announce Two-Day Miami Event With Eric Prydz, Black Coffee, Green Velvet & More

The event will take place on April 30 & May 1, so we will see how safe it can be so soon.

Pyramid at III Points

Yesterday, III Points announced that they were moving their flagship event to October with a large cross-genre festival. Now they are teaming up with Secret Project to announce a smaller, dance-focused festival, quite close to now. The new two-day outdoor event will take place on April 30 & May 1 in Miami.

Spread out over two stages, the event includes the likes of Eric Prydz, Black Coffee, Green Velvet, Dixon, DJ Tennis, Michael Bibi, Bedouin, Luciano (Sunset Set), Gerd Janson, Danny Daze, Aurora Halal, Trikk. Prydz is booked for the fall edition, while others like Michael Bibi, Dixon and DJ Tennis have been gigging for a while now, so they should be in fine form.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The event is outdoors, though the venue is still TBD. The event says that they will take “necessary safety precautions, including limiting event capacity and requiring face coverings,” working with local authorities on this.

This will be a good barometer for how festivals can go ahead this year, given how soon this is and COVID-19 won’t disappear in six weeks. There isn’t any mention of testing beforehand or vaccines, so there will be a lot of eyes on this event to see how limited capacity works, if people actually keep masks on during the event (that never seems to work) and if it can go off without getting people sick.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Tickets for III Points 2021 will not be valid for the III Points x Secret Project event, but current III Points 2021 ticketholders will be offered a special pre-sale on Monday, March 22. Tickets go on sale for the public March 23 at 11:11am EST.