India Jordan Announces New EP 'Watch Out!', Shares First Single "And Groove"

India Jordan Oliver Vanes

It’s always a good day when there is new India Jordan music, but it especially a good day when there is a new India Jordan single to go along with an EP announcement. Jordan has announced a new EP Watch Out! and shared the first single “And Groove” that lives up to the name with plenty of groove.

The new EP was created during lockdown where patterns of life were completely changed. Jordan calls the EP an “homage to both physical and conceptual movement.”

Watch Out! will be released on May 7 via Ninja Tune. See the complete tracklist below. Pre-save and pre-order the EP so Chewy can get more treats.

Tracklist:

1. Only Said Enough

2. Watch Out!

3. You Can't Expect The Cars To Stop If You Haven't Pressed The Button

4. Feierabend

5. And Groove