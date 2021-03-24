Industry News - VRJAM Launches VR Music Venue 5th Dimension, Reveals Virtual Live Events Partnership

VR agency and production company VRJAM has just unveiled details of an exciting, next-level partnership that will see live music events created inside VR worlds streamed live on Twitch for music fans around the globe.

VRJAM is launching 5th Dimension, a virtual reality music venue and Twitch channel that offers artists and fans new possibilities for creating virtual live events.

With a few streams already under their digital belts, the new channel has already proven sticky with demos of TribeXR and several DJ sets that have pushed upwards of 30k concurrent views.

5th Dimension exists as a virtual environment within which live music performances from the world's leading electronic music and hip hop artists take place. In an actual live stream, dancing avatars meander and dance around the virtual club while a real DJ takes the decks in the form of what almost looks like a hologram.

Using VRJAM's proprietary VR technology, artist's performances are streamed from inside VR, combining stunning 3D graphics, special effects, and lighting with live-streamed shows to create a new format for virtual live events on Twitch.

On March 19th, 5th Dimension hosted a next-level live streamed event for leading electronic music label, Axtone Records entitled "Axtone In 5D." This momentous event demonstrated the potential of the new format offered by 5th Dimension, creating 483,071 live views in just 6 hours.The event reached 385,660 unique views and peaked at 31,000 concurrent viewers.

Axtone In 5D will go live every month from April hosting performances from Axtone's extended family of artists. Alongside Axtone In 5D, 5th Dimension will also host a selection of other world-class virtual live events from the world's leading music artists and culture brands.

"We're incredibly excited to be launching 5th Dimension and to be working with such a great selection of artists and partners on creating a new format for live streamed virtual events. 5th Dimension aims to fill the space that exists between gaming and music by leveraging triple A gaming technology, virtual reality and live music shows to redefine virtual live events." - Sam Speaight, CEO, VRJAM

"Over the last 12 months, we've been experimenting with various formats of live streaming on different platforms but we were impressed with the VR Lost Horizon festival that VRJAM had worked on with Glastonbury's Shangri-La team.Like the rest of the industry, we are looking forward to the return of in-person events but we see virtual events as here to stay and VRJAM and Twitch are the perfect partners to grow within this area.We were blown away by both numbers and engagement on the first event and are excited about showcasing our new and established talent as part of our monthly residency." - Simon Hills, Label Manager, Axtone Records

5th Dimension Digital Channels

5th Dimension website: www.5thdimensionxr.com

Instagram: www.instagram.com/5thdimensionxr

Facebook: www.facebook.com/5thdimensionxr

Twitch: www.twitch.tv/5dxr