Interview: CID & CBS Chief Marketing Officer Explain How They Redesigned CBS' Theme Song

This past weekend, history was made as CBS released “THIS IS CBS REMIXED,” a compilation of three original songs using their trademark slogan.

92-year-old television network CBS launched their redesigned network theme song. 2-time Grammy winner and producer CID was asked by the network to take on this remix. CID has made quite a place for himself in the industry catching the eyes of artists like Kaskade, Galantis, Oliver Heldens, and Tiësto. He recently launched his own label Night Service Only.

Mike Benson, who is the Chief Marketing Officer at CBS, came up with the concept to redesign the CBS slogan. Mike Benson has quite the resume, working for VH1, Time Warner, and most recently CBS. The five-note mnemonic was first introduced in a 1950s CBS News opening. It has been used for special televised events such as the Super Bowl, Grammys, a presidential election, and more. Mike Benson, the CMO at CBS went to the CBS archives to get some inspiration. "As we were developing the brand unification initiative and studying the historical aspects of the CBS brand," Benson said. "We discovered many elements in the archive that could be used in the same way some of the DJs at Burning Man would approach their music.”

Here is the new CBS Network Slogan released this month:

The remixed songs each combine the iconic “This Is CBS” voiceover. All 3 tracks are of a different style and genre. "Oculus Audax" (Bold Eye) is more uptempo dance music, "Unum Oculum" (Unified Eye) is more relaxed/chill and lastly "Oculus Fortem" (Strong Eye) touched on the pop/rock genre. Take a listen below.

We had Mike Benson give us some more insight into how this redesign came to fruition.

What inspired the idea to remix the CBS sound and make it a song?

"Since my arrival at the company last season, I have been on a mission to evolve our 92+ year-old brand to be more modern, fresh, and relevant. Music is a great way to help us get there. The inspiration really stemmed from my experience at Burning Man, where I saw so many great DJs and artists take bits and pieces of old songs and craft them into unique original songs that felt modern and fresh.

As we were developing the brand unification initiative and studying the historical aspects of the CBS brand, we discovered many elements in the archive that could be used in the same way some of the DJs at Burning Man would approach their music…taking old things and making them new. So, we pulled both visual and musical elements from the past and used them as inspiration to create something fresh and new, but still familiar, for CBS."- Mike Benson

Mike Benson CBS

Why did you decide on CID to do these remixes for the station?

"I stumbled upon CID. I was telling my neighbor Brad Driver, who runs Little Empire Music, about my idea to take old elements of CBS and weave them into our new branding. I mentioned to him that I wanted to try it with music and create some original songs. He told me that he had 'the perfect guy' for the project and introduced me to CID. We immediately connected, and I was thrilled with the creativity and collaboration that he brought to the effort.

I think that comes through in the final product. CID created original compositions that are unique to us but also gave us a great foundation on which we can grow to other genres and music styles."- Mike Benson

CID also let us know about his thought process and this whole experience below.

CID @Shervin Lainez

"In the last year, I went from DJing clubs and festivals around the world to being home every day. With that came the opportunity to consider new and exciting projects. When Mike Benson described CBS’ rebranding and his interest in putting a new twist on CBS’ sonic identity through original music, I knew it was the perfect opportunity. That’s how the idea of This is CBS: Remixed began. I had the freedom to experiment with genres of music that I usually wouldn’t work with under my artist project, and I had a blast doing it." -CID

You can find the old CBS special open below: