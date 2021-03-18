Justice Send Cease & Desist Letter to Justin Bieber Over New Album Artwork, Merch

Justice Decadence Courtesy Photo

Justice has sent a cease and desist order to Justin Bieber over his new album and merchandise stemming from it. Bieber’s new album is called Justice and will be released tomorrow, March 19. Justice claim that the cover uses their trademarked “Cross” logo to go along with the word Justice. They also say there are similarities between the title font on Bieber’s cover and Justice’s own logo.

Justice Logo Courtesy Photo

Justin Bieber Justice Artwork Justin Bieber

Justice trademarked the use of “Justice” in tandem with the “cross,” a “Mark,” in both France in 2008 and the European Union in 2014. Justice released their debut album in 2007 dubbed Cross.

Ed Banger Records saw the artwork and joked about it on February 27. The cease & desist letter was sent on March 10 to Bieber’s lawyer and management.

“Your use of the Mark is illegal. You have not received permission from Justice to utilize the Mark,” the letter, obtained by Rolling Stone, states. “Moreover, Bieber’s work is in no way affiliated with, supported by, or sponsored by Justice. Such use of the Mark is not only illegal, but likely to deceive and confuse consumers.”

Bieber has also released new merchandise with the logo.

The letter also contains an email from April 29, 2020, where Bieber’s team reached out to Justice’s management to connect with the designer who created Justice’s logo. Communication ceased after initial contact.

Justice’s management claim that Bieber’s legal team did “reject” the cease-and-desist letter, arguing that the singer’s logo and merchandise did not infringe on the duo’s trademark. Justice says that not only is this infringement, but also “trademark dilution,” citing lawsuits involving large brands. “Not only was Bieber’s team actually aware of Justice’s use of the Mark, they sought to use the same artist to essentially duplicate it for the Album. This is textbook bad faith and willful infringement,” the letter states.