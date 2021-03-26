Kenny Dope & Louie Vega Relaunching Masters At Work & Label With New Music

Party like it is 1999 with Masters At Work! A new single will drop next week.
Author:
Publish date:
Masters At Work

Masters At Work

Get the JNCO jeans out and be ready to party like it is 1999 because Louie Vega and Kenny Dope have revived Masters At Work. The pair are also relaunching Masters At Work Records, and with it remastering old songs and sharing a slew of unheard tracks from their catalog.

One of those new songs is a single “Mattel” that will be released next week on April 2. You can hear a short preview of it below. The song was named after an early drum machine favorite of theirs and employs original sounds from the kit with the percussion solo played live in the studio by Kenny Dope.

Among the songs that will be remastered and re-released for Masters At Work Records are “Voices In My Mind” by Voices, “Bangin’ Early Theme” by KenLou and “Like A Butterfly (You Send Me)” by Masters At Work featuring Patti Austin. A number of previously unreleased versions of various tracks will also be made available, though it may be up to keen eyed fans to figure out where and when they drop. 

Related Content

Free Download: Masters At Work Exclusive DJ Mix for Rebel Rave
News

Free Download: Masters At Work Exclusive DJ Mix for Rebel Rave

Watch: MAW Miami Interview 2013 with Magnetic Magazine—Louie Vega and Kenny Dope Speak
News

Watch: MAW Miami Interview 2013 with Magnetic Magazine—Louie Vega and Kenny Dope Speak

51Z-QHgjocL._SS500_
Charts

The 15 Best House Tracks of February 2019