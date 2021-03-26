Kenny Dope & Louie Vega Relaunching Masters At Work & Label With New Music

Masters At Work Graphic Courtesy Of Masters At Work

Get the JNCO jeans out and be ready to party like it is 1999 because Louie Vega and Kenny Dope have revived Masters At Work. The pair are also relaunching Masters At Work Records, and with it remastering old songs and sharing a slew of unheard tracks from their catalog.

One of those new songs is a single “Mattel” that will be released next week on April 2. You can hear a short preview of it below. The song was named after an early drum machine favorite of theirs and employs original sounds from the kit with the percussion solo played live in the studio by Kenny Dope.

Among the songs that will be remastered and re-released for Masters At Work Records are “Voices In My Mind” by Voices, “Bangin’ Early Theme” by KenLou and “Like A Butterfly (You Send Me)” by Masters At Work featuring Patti Austin. A number of previously unreleased versions of various tracks will also be made available, though it may be up to keen eyed fans to figure out where and when they drop.