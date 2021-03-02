Life Is Beautiful Festival Announces 2021 Las Vegas Dates

The festival will tentatively take place in September in Las Vegas.
Life Is Beautiful Festival

Life Is Beautiful Festival -- remember this?

As some festivals cancel their events, other festivals are tentatively coming back. Life Is Beautiful has announced its 2021 dates in September. The Las Vegas festival will take place on September 17-19.

Limited early bird tickets will go on sale Thursday, March 4 at 10 a.m. (PST) and can be purchased here. Early bird GA tickets will start at $295 plus taxes and fees. Early bird VIP will be $635 plus taxes and fees and there are tiers for VIP+ and All-In, which are close to $1,500 and $3,000 respectively.

Lineup and more details will likely be announced in the next few months and we will see what sort of health and safety protocols they have to adopt by September. 

