Lights Out Premiere: Nookie - Kaeya ('96 Mix) [Metalheadz]

A masterful lesson in ethereal Jungle
Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from legendary imprint Metalheadz. Taken from the Kaeya EP, Nookie's '96 mix takes a step back in time for a lesson in ethereal Jungle. The minimalist drums, warm piano chords, heavenly vocals, and gritty bass come together perfectly for a masterful journey through music. Nookie's Kaeya EP will be available on March 26th via Metalheadz.

Track: Kaeya

Artist: Nookie

Label: Metalheadz

Release Date: 3-26-2021

