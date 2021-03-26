Lights Out Premiere: Nookie - Kaeya ('96 Mix) [Metalheadz]
A masterful lesson in ethereal Jungle
Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from legendary imprint Metalheadz. Taken from the Kaeya EP, Nookie's '96 mix takes a step back in time for a lesson in ethereal Jungle. The minimalist drums, warm piano chords, heavenly vocals, and gritty bass come together perfectly for a masterful journey through music. Nookie's Kaeya EP will be available on March 26th via Metalheadz.
Track: Kaeya
Artist: Nookie
Label: Metalheadz
Release Date: 3-26-2021