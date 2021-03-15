Madeon Announces NFT Art Drop With Five Pieces

Madeon Ian Young

Madeon has announced a cryptoart drop via Nifty Gateway called Madeon x The Architects that will include five pieces of NFT art. This is a collaboration between Madeon and the four artists – OSEANWORLD, ShinOSM, Mollie Tarlow, and Mike Kluge, who helped create the visuals for his Good Faith Live tour.

“The process of creating Good Faith Live is one of my proudest artistic accomplishments,” says Madeon. “I started dreaming up those visuals in my head years prior, but it's when the five of us got together in Los Angeles that the magic really happened. Everybody brought something personal in service of a coherent, intentional and uncompromising vision. We became close friends along the way and it was a treat to re-explore some of those visual themes in a new format.”

“THE DISCHEAD,” shown as a still image below, is an animated piece of art created by Madeon and features original music. The other four pieces will feature art from the other artists and feature original music from Madeon.

THE DISCHEAD Courtesy of Madeon

The five pieces drop on Thursday, March 18th at 3:30PM PT/ 6:30PM ET.