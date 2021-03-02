Magnetic Mix 138: Sairen

Amsterdam techno DJ and producer Sairen delivers a Magnetic Mix of club-oriented techno to get you warmed up for dancing again.

Sairen Sascha Borchardt

Dutch DJ and producer Sairen is next up for our Magnetic Mix series. Getting her start as a music journalist, then going on to host a radio show on Ibiza Global Radio, she has since become a successful DJ and producer in her own right, playing clubs and festivals around Europe.

Initially she was getting booked for house gigs, but she always felt more at home with techno. Her own productions have found a home with labels like Kevin Saunderson’s KMS label, inmotion Ltd, Belgium imprint Bonzai and Italian label Lyase, with a mix of deep, dubby rhythms, pulsating bass and acid. She recently had a new track "Diffusion" featured on the Uncage Mission 2 compilation mixed by Flug.

She brings all of that to this mix in a club-oriented feel for when they all open back up again, if there are any left.

“Music is about connecting with myself and others. As we are not able to share this experience on dance floors right now I decided to put this club oriented mix together,” Sairen tells Magnetic. “It brings to me the feeling of connectedness as this is music I love and I hope the listeners feel connected through this mix.”

Listen to the mix now.

Tracklist:

1. Mathimidori - Asaka

2. Sairen - Capture (unreleased)

3. Markus Suckut - Plunge

4. Deetron - Ego Rave D1

5. Jeroen Search - Inner Call

6. Alden Tyrell - Fundamental

7. Jon Hester - Free

8. Joris Voorn - This City feat. Lazarusman (Sterac Remix)

9. Truncate - DTW 2 LAX V1

10. Amotik - Chauwan

11. Sairen - Diffusion

12. Sairen - In Flux (Jamie Anderson Remix)

13. Shlomi Aber - Cosonance

14. Fadi Mohem - Life Cycle

15. Radio Slave - Variations V1

16. Kai van Dongen - Free Your Mind

17. Basic Channel - Q1.1/I