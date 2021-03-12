Magnetic Mix 139: No Pants Party

No Pants Party Amanda Barber

LA-based duo No Pants Party are next up in our Magnetic Mix series. Today they have released their new single “Here We Go” that embodies the uptempo tech house productions Jamie Hanrahan & Kiraleigh Bohannon have been putting out over the past few years. They have released music on labels like Toolroom, Wyldcard, Krafted, Hood Politics, LOW CEILING and now "Here We Go" arrives on Black Hole Recording sub-label Force Of Habit. A remix from Vanilla Ace will arrive on March 26.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The mix is brimming with that same energy, including the single and plenty of others. This is here to get you ready for the weekend for another dance. You are probably home anyway, so why need pants anyway?

“We were dreaming of packed dance floors when we put this one together! It’s an hour of our signature ‘party tech’ sound, with music from yours truly plus a ton of our favorite artists and labels, and of course our latest release ‘Here We Go,’ out now on Force of Habit," say No Pants Party.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Listen to the mix and follow along with the tracklist.

Tracklist:

1. Aitor Pastor - Like A Bomb [Baikonur]

2. More Than Friends & Victor Bari - Be A Man Remix (Vanilla Ace & No Pants Party Remix) [WyldCard]

3. Dennis Beutler, Kuestenklatsch - The Way [Hood Politics]

4. Nicole Fiallo - Just Dancin' [Baikonur]

5. DJ Susan, Luxo - Go Head [Hood Politics]

6. No Pants Party - Here We Go [Force of Habit]

7. Ms Pika - La Trumbeleta [OFDM]

8. Local Singles - ID

9. Kuestenklatsch - Breakdown [DTLA]

10. No Pants Party - Hot & Bothered [Hood Politics]

11. Darren After - Feel [Force of Habit]

12. No Pants Party - TECHTONIC [LOW CEILING]

13. SELCO (BE) - Bounce [WyldCard]

14. JOBA - The Rave [OneFold DGTL]

15. Ashibah, Jean Bacarreza - Nobody Else [SOLOTOKO]

16. Return of the Jaded, Jerome Robins - Deeper Underground [Hood Politics]

17. DJ Susan - Direction [Repopulate Mars]

18. Motivee - Party Move [Bedroom Muzik]