Magnetic Mix 140: Alex Mills

Alex Mills Georgia Mills

Alex Mills is next up for our Magnetic Mix series. The DJ, producer and vocalist has worked with some of the biggest names in the business like Basement Jaxx, Hot Since 82, Chris Lorenzo, Dave Lee, Sonny Fodera, in addition to her own growing solo discography. A one-person wrecking crew on tracks, her vocals combine effortlessly with soulful house grooves and catchy melodies. Her new single “Want You To Want Me” embodies that sound with a classic sounding house track, featuring her vocals looking for better love.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

With the new single going, we asked Alex Mills to make our latest Magnetic Mix. She captures that vibe with a mix that moves from deeper tracks, uplifting, euphoric rave songs, some classics and a bit of everything in between.

"This mix showcases some of my favorite records at the moment plus a couple of my own releases including my latest single ‘Want You To Want Me.’ It has deep elements, rave moments and is perfect for any lock down or post-apocalyptic session,” says Alex Mills.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Listen to the full mix now and follow along with the tracklist.

Tracklist:

1. Hot Pixels - You Give Me This Feeling - Hot Pixels

2. Krystal Klear Feat Yasmin - One Night Only

3. Tensnake - Automatic

4. Idris Elba & Inner City Feat Steffanie Christi'an - No More Looking Back

5. Alex Mills - Want You To Want Me

6. Cashino - Back Around

7. Lee Foss & Ferreck Dawn Feat Alex Mills - The Void (Marco Faraone Remix)

8. Adelphi Music Factory - People Everywhere (Can You Feel It)

9. Bushbaby - Woman's Touch

10. Sosa - Your Love

11. Bushbaby - All Alone

12. Donnie Mark - Stand Up For The Soul (Vocal Mix)

13. Ossie Feat Black Orange Juice - Supercali

14. Pepperm!nt Candy - Chocolate Girl - Julien Jabre Remix

15. Booka Shade - Night Falls

16. Fred Falke & Zen Freeman - Underground

17. Tough Love - Crazy

18. Shygirl - Tasty

19. GotSome X Alex Mills - Shout It Back