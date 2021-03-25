Magnetic Mix 141: Dot

Dot Karlie Jeneson

Producer and vocalist Kate Ellwanger aka Dot is next up in our Magnetic Mix series. As part of LA beat collective Team Supreme, she has produced for the likes of SZA, Hazel Rose, Nora Rothman, Teri GenderBender, in addition to making her own music. In 2020, she embarked on an ambitious solo project under the alias Dot where she made 75 new beats in 50 days. At the end, she sat down to polish off the best tracks and watched an album take shape that would become her fourth solo effort, life support.

“A few days before the pandemic started in the US, I was running a producer challenge with hundreds of artists from around the world to create five new songs in five days, and to see what was possible when we set aside our excuses and doubts for a week and just focused on creating. As the world began to shut down and familiar structures fell apart, I decided to keep this pattern going,” Ellwanger explains.

This gelled into the 16-track life support -- a sonically diverse record with some melodic bass music, glitchy electro, soft ambient and more. It moves quickly, so you will have to be on your toes with this beat tape.

With the new album still fresh, the Idaho-based producer made us a mix that includes many of those tracks, plus a fair amount of unreleased Dot material and music from artists like Four Tet, SG Lewis, and Anna Lunoe. Keep up with the tracklist because this mix doesn’t dwell on any tracks for long.

“This mix is a selection of a lot of the new tracks I’ve been working on recently, as well as some music from other artists who have been inspiring me these days," explains Dot. "I tried to pack as much energy into this as possible, and am excited to play some of these songs out live in the near future as the world begins to open up again!”

Tracklist:

1. Dot - Unreleased

2. Dot - Unreleased

3. Dot - aliens do exist

4. Dot - why am i

5. Dot - ya huh

6. Dot - Unreleased

7. Dot - jupiter bounce

8. Dot - Unreleased

9. Dot - do you

10. Dot - all my girls

11. Doja Cat - Say So (Snakehips Remix)

12. Teedra Moses & KAYTRANADA - Be Your Girl (Kaytranada Edition)

13. Dot - Unreleased

14. Dot - Unreleased

15. Four Tet - Parallel 4

16. Channel Tres - Skate Depot

17. SG Lewis & Lucky Daye - Feed The Fire

18. Bosq - Found Your Love (ft. Kuyen)

19. B-Sights - My Love

20. Sheeqo Beat - Turn On the Bass

21. Dot - Unreleased

22. Aluna - The Recipe (The Martinez Brothers Remix)

23. Anna Lunoe - 303

24. Dot - life support

25. Dot - nonphysical digital

26. Shygirl - Freak

27. Dot - Unreleased

28. Saweetie - Best Friend (ft. Doja Cat) (Dot Flip)

29. Dot - Unreleased

30. Dot - Unreleased

31. Dot - Unreleased

32. Dot - Unreleased

33. Dot - Unreleased

34. Mattu - FWM (ft. Trophie)