MF DOOM AR NFTs Being Auctioned With Some Proceeds Benefiting Estate

10% of the auction, which kicks off today, will benefit MF DOOM's estate.

Courtesy Photo

Illust Space–an augmented reality NFT marketplace–will be hosting an MF DOOM crypto auction in collaboration with Rhymesayers, MF DOOM’s wife Jasmine and the estate. The auction will include a select group of signed, limited edition, MF DOOM augmented reality NFT’s or Non-Fungible Token. As part of the sale, 10% of total proceeds will go back to MF DOOM’s estate in the form of royalties along with an individualized donation from the current holders of the masks.

The NFTs were originally created in October 2020, to launch the first AR NFT.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The auction goes live today, Thursday, March 11th at 4:00 PM PST, and will conclude on Friday, March 12th at 10:00 PM PST. Sign up for the auction to see the art here.