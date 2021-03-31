Midem 2021 Will Go Completely Digital This November

Cannes Hermann Traub from Pixabay

While plenty of festivals have announced full in-person events to take place this year, there are others that have either cancelled or gone digital. Music conference Midem, which normally takes place in June on the French Riviera in Cannes, France, will not take place in person this year and instead will be a 100% digital experience that will be free to access.

“The evolving situation surrounding the global pandemic has forced all of us to adapt our plans and we want to thank you for your incredible support and patience,” says the conference in a press release. “We had hoped to hold a physical Midem this June in Cannes, but this is not possible.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Midem 2021 will take place on the Midem Digital online platform, November 16-19, which was created and launched for last year's edition. They expect to be back for a in-person edition in June 2022. This will be the second straight year the event has gone digital.

The COVID situation in France is getting worse again and a new lockdown could be imminent with cases average nearly 40,000 per day.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

From June 28 to July 1, Midem will also host the world’s first ever pan-African digital music event, Midem Africa.