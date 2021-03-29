Moby Announces 'Reprise' Album With Classical Reimagining Of "Porcelain" Featuring Jim James

Moby is reimagining some of his biggest tracks with the Budapest Art Orchestra in a new album 'Reprise.'

Moby Reprise cover art Deutsche Grammophon

Moby has announced a new album Reprise that takes some of the classics over his careers and gives them a new musical perspective. He has teamed up with the Budapest Art Orchestra to create new arrangements for orchestra and acoustic instruments. There are also other collaborators across the album as well. The first is a beautiful reprise of his seminal track “Porcelain,” now featuring My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Other guests on the album include Alice Skye, Amythyst Kiah, Apollo Jane, Darlingside, Gregory Porter, Jim James, Kris Kristofferson, Luna Li, Mark Lanegan, Mindy Jones, Nataly Dawn, Skylar Grey and Víkingur Ólafsson. The genesis for reprise first came to be back in October 2018 when Moby did his first classical collaboration with his friend Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"Sorry if this seems self-evident, but for me the main purpose of music is to communicate emotion. To share some aspect of the human condition with whoever might be listening." Why include an orchestra? "I long for the simplicity and vulnerability you can get with acoustic or classical music,” Moby explains in a press release.

In addition to the album, Moby will be releasing a documentary, MOBY DOC this year. The film features interviews with David Lynch and David Bowie, along with concert footage. It reflects on his turbulent personal life and the path that took him from underground punk bands to chart-topping solo artist, and from struggling addict to vegan activist.

Reprise will be release on May 28 via Deutsche Grammophon. MOBY DOC will be released the same day. See the full tracklist below and pre-order reprise here.

Tracklist:

1. Everloving

2. Natural Blues (Featuring Gregory Porter & Amythyst Kiah)

3. Go

4. Porcelain (Featuring Jim James)

5. Extreme Ways

6. Heroes (Featuring Mindy Jones)

7. God Moving Over The Face Of The Water (Featuring Vikingur Ólafsson)

8. Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad (Featuring Apollo Jane)

9. The Lonely Night (Featuring Kris Kristofferson & Mark Lanegan)

10. We Are All Made Of Stars

11. Lift Me Up

12. The Great Escape (Featuring Nataly Dawn, Alice Skye, Luna Li)

13. The Last Day (Featuring Skylar Grey & Darlingside)