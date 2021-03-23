Modeselektor Announce New 27-Track Mixtape 'Extended'

Modeselektor Birgit Kaulfuss

Modeselektor are releasing a new mixtape next month titled Extended.

At 27-tracks in total over 66 minutes, the German producer duo dusted off some old tracks to be reshaped, in addition to creating new songs. There are collaborations with Jackson & His Computer Band and dub vocalist Paul St Hilaire.

A press release says that the mixtape will move between “rave riddims, speaker-rattling boom-bap, gnarled dub meditations, gleeful melodic bliss” and more.

Extended will be released on April 9, 2021 on all digital channels and on April 23, 2021 on CD and limited Tape. It will be followed by a series of EPs, each one built around a different track from the mixtape with vocal contributions, reworks and remixes. Pre-order Extended here and see a trailer for the project below along with the tracklist.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Tracklist:

1. Minibus

2. Dentist

3. Sekt um 12

4. Tacken

5. Hood feat. Jackson & his Computerband

6. Rainy

7. Hyena Dancehall

8. Butlin's Minehead Interlude

9. Bangface

10. 1000 Kicks

11. Puls

12. Soda

13.Paradiso

14. Kupfer

15. U8

16. Ohm

17. The Germs

18. Stadtschloss

19. Disc

20. Movement feat. Paul St Hilaire

21. Keller

22. Mean

23. KlangKrieg

24. Cthulhu Drums

25. Bilbao

26. Lockdown

27. Devotion is such a strong word