Modeselektor Announce New 27-Track Mixtape 'Extended'
Modeselektor are releasing a new mixtape next month titled Extended.
At 27-tracks in total over 66 minutes, the German producer duo dusted off some old tracks to be reshaped, in addition to creating new songs. There are collaborations with Jackson & His Computer Band and dub vocalist Paul St Hilaire.
A press release says that the mixtape will move between “rave riddims, speaker-rattling boom-bap, gnarled dub meditations, gleeful melodic bliss” and more.
Extended will be released on April 9, 2021 on all digital channels and on April 23, 2021 on CD and limited Tape. It will be followed by a series of EPs, each one built around a different track from the mixtape with vocal contributions, reworks and remixes. Pre-order Extended here and see a trailer for the project below along with the tracklist.
Tracklist:
1. Minibus
2. Dentist
3. Sekt um 12
4. Tacken
5. Hood feat. Jackson & his Computerband
6. Rainy
7. Hyena Dancehall
8. Butlin's Minehead Interlude
9. Bangface
10. 1000 Kicks
11. Puls
12. Soda
13.Paradiso
14. Kupfer
15. U8
16. Ohm
17. The Germs
18. Stadtschloss
19. Disc
20. Movement feat. Paul St Hilaire
21. Keller
22. Mean
23. KlangKrieg
24. Cthulhu Drums
25. Bilbao
26. Lockdown
27. Devotion is such a strong word