Moog Sound Studio Moog

Moog Music has introduced a new package to help introduce users to the world of analog synthesis. Moog Sound Studio includes all the equipment, cables, accessories, and educational tools needed to enter the world of analog synthesis for the first time or continue to explore sound in an immersive new way.

Each user chooses their Moog Sound Studio package by selecting an instrument combination that speaks to their preference with either Mother-32 & DFAM or DFAM & Subharmonicon.

From there you will get plenty of other gear to work with. Each Moog Sound Studio package includes an audio mixer and power distribution hub, a two-tier rack mount kit, patch cables and a patch cable organizer, guided exercises and patch book, educational materials, games to encourage experimentation and some custom artwork designed exclusively for Moog Sound Studio owners.

So if you are looking for an entry point to get into the modular world and have no idea how, which cables, synths or other accessories, this is an intriguing choice. However, it isn’t cheap. The Mother-32 bundle is $1,399 and the Subharmonicon one is $1,449.

In addition to the custom packages, Moog has also commissioned an impressive 7-track EP titled Explorations In Analog with a star0studded cast of producers including Ela Minus, Bonobo, Julianna Barwick, Dan Deacon, Madame Gandhi and others.