My Toolbox: SLV [Moments In Time]

Recently, UK techno label Moments In Time released its second VA featuring some of the hottest up-and-coming artists in techno, including SLV, Balrog, Rudosa, Charlie Sparks, Analect, Dahryl, NTBR, and LA's own Selective Response. Each track is a prime example of cutting-edge techno and we thought it was only appropriate to invite SLV to walk us through his setup he used on his track 'Buried Alive' as well as the rest of his discography. 

Words and photos by SLV

Focal Twin 6 BE, Apollo Twin Duo

Surely the first main thing that I list is my new Focal twin6 be. Since I bought them, I can no longer do without them! Obviously, they are handled by my Apollo Twin duo.

Focal Twin 6 BE

Focal Twin 6 BE

Apollo Twin Duo

Apollo Twin Duo

Toraiz AS1

Then comes a fairly small but very powerful device, I'm talking about the Toraiz AS1. I was very skeptical about the purchase at the beginning but after trying it, I was amazed by the sound, breath-taking!

Toraiz AS1

Toraiz AS1

Dave Smith Pro 3

Another new great addition is Dave Smith Pro 3. A synth that I can't do without it and I now use it almost in all my productions.

Dave Smith Pro 3

Dave Smith Pro 3

Drums, Roland 707 - Roland 606 - Elektron Analog Rytm

Although all three pieces of hardware are different, I tend to combine them well together. I really like the sound of the Roland and, as those machines are omnipresent in the electronic music productions since day 1, associated with more recent equipment such as the Elektron, I am able to create some devastating sound.

TR-606

TR-606

TR-707

TR-707

Elektron Analog RYTM

Elektron Analog RYTM

Universal Audio Plugins

Last but not least, I can tell you that surely one thing that elevates my productions a lot is definitely a set of universal audio plug-ins. I am very fond of analog hardware, in fact, I have several machines (compressors, fx, etc), but if we talk about quality, speed, and the possibility of mixing even outside the studio with only one sound card with you, then you can really achieve high-level mixing with plugins such as Culture Vulture, Manley, Distressor, Vertigo, Pultec, Moog Fire and many others, I strongly recommend them.

UAD plugins

UAD plugins

