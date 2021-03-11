Native Instruments & iZotope Form New Private Equity-Backed Partnership

Native Instruments & iZotope logos Courtesy photo

Some pretty big news in the world of DJ equipment and software. Native Instruments and iZotope have formed a new technology group backed by American and German private equity firms Francisco Partners and EMH Partners.

According to a press release, both companies will continue to operate independently. Native Instruments and iZotope will now operate under an umbrella company created by the PE firms. There will be no structural changes to either company, with both continuing under the same leadership, and with the same teams. The CEOs of both companies will work alongside each other for this partnership.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed, nor are they saying what the private equity firms are going to put in. Joint efforts between the two companies aren't being announced yet either.