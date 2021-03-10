New Book, 'Lady Of The House,' Celebrates Pioneering Women Of House Music

Over 120 interviews with women pioneers were done for the book.

Lady Of The House Courtesy Photo

A new book, Lady of the House, highlighting the women of house music is being made. Laila McKenzie & Ian “Snowy” Snowball created the hardcover book featuring interviews with DJs, producers, artists, promoters and management.

Over 120 women have been interviewed for the book including: Candi Staton, Barbara Tucker, Sam Divine, DJ Maxinne, Lynn Cosgrave, Rowetta, Ellen Allien, Nicky Trax, Janet Bell, Julie McKnight, Kathy Brown, Anja Schneider, Black Girl/White Girl, Ultra Nate, Jocelyn Brown, Arielle Free, Rochelle Fleming, DJ Paulette, Gladys Pizarro, Abigail Adams, Anne Savage, DJ Rap, Kym Sims, Judy Griffith, Kym Mazelle, and many more.

The printing of the book is funded by a Kickstarter campaign, launched on Monday, March 8th. Pledges on Kickstarter can give the donator posters, bags and more.

The authors of the book will donate £1 from the sale of every book to the Night Time Industries Association’s (NTIA) Savenightlife CIC.