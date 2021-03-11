New Virtual Exhibition Honors Pioneers, Instruments & History Of Electronic Music

The new virtual exhibit by Google has partnered with dozens of labels, instrument makers and museums to help make it.

Suzanne Ciani Courtesy of Google / PR

Google Arts & Culture, Google’s not-for-profit platform, has launched a new virtual exhibit showcase about the history of electronic music, focusing on music makers over the past century. The exhibit is called Music, Makers & Machines, looking at some of the original synth makers, from the first synth in 1895, to pioneers across the world and notable artists today.

The whole exhibit, which takes some time to go through because of how thorough it is, includes Augmented Reality features, over 13,000+ archived photo and video assets, 200 online exhibitions, 360° tours and 3D scans along with editorial features delving into scenes, sounds and iconic cities of electronic music.

It wasn’t done alone by Google, but rather with a slew of partners including: XL Recordings, Innervisions, Kompakt, Kitsuné, Moogseum – Bob Moog Foundation, WDR – West German Broadcasting, Museum of Youth Culture, Clubcommission Berlin, Deutsches Museum, SMEM – Swiss Museum for Electronic Music Instruments, Amsterdam Dance Event, Philharmonie de Paris, Barbican Centre, Black Cultural Archives, Chicago History Museum, Nakamura Keith Haring Collection, Hokuto and more.

Check out the full exhibit online here.