New York DJ, Producer & Club Owner Angel Moraes Dead at 55

Brooklyn-Born DJ, producer and nightclub owner Angel Moraes has died at the age of 55.

The revered house music DJ and producer died "abruptly" on February 27th "surrounded with the people that loved him unconditionally” according to a statement released on his Facebook page. Born in 1965, Moraes came up in the New York scene of the late '80s and early '90s, establishing himself as one of the premier DJs and producers in the Big Apple in that era.

He ran the Hot 'N' Spycy label alongside Jeffrey Rodman, which became influential in that era. He was a prominent remixer, doing remixes for the likes of Pet Shop Boys, K.D Lang, Kings Of Tomorrow and Jaydee, among others. Some of his biggest records included “Release Yourself,” "Welcome To The Factory," “The Cure” and “I Like It (I Like How You're Lov'in Me).”

In 1998, he cofounded the Stereo nightclub in Montreal. He has been eulogized by those who knew him and were influenced by his work online over the past day.